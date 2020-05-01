Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Capital Power Corp’s Q1 2020 Earnings (TSE:CPX)

Capital Power Corp (TSE:CPX) – National Bank Financial issued their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for Capital Power in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 28th. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny forecasts that the company will earn $0.48 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock.

Capital Power (TSE:CPX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.45 by C($0.16). The business had revenue of C$683.00 million for the quarter.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Capital Power from C$34.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Friday, February 7th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Capital Power from C$38.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Capital Power from C$30.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Raymond James raised shares of Capital Power from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from C$39.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Capital Power from C$33.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$37.00.

CPX opened at C$26.94 on Thursday. Capital Power has a 1-year low of C$20.23 and a 1-year high of C$38.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.32. The company has a market cap of $2.94 billion and a P/E ratio of 37.42. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$26.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$32.22.

Capital Power Company Profile

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. The company generates electricity from various energy sources, including natural and landfill gas, coal, wind, waste heat, solid fuels, and solar. It owns approximately 5,100 megawatts of power generation capacity.

