Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for Boralex Inc. (TSE:BLX) Lowered by Analyst

Boralex Inc. (TSE:BLX) – Analysts at Raymond James cut their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Boralex in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 28th. Raymond James analyst D. Quezada now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.30 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.32. Raymond James has a “Strong-Buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Boralex’s Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.27 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.29 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on BLX. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Boralex from C$28.50 to C$30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Boralex from C$28.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Boralex from C$28.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Monday, March 2nd. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Boralex from C$28.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Boralex from C$23.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$30.83.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 377.83, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion and a PE ratio of -65.09. Boralex has a twelve month low of C$17.91 and a twelve month high of C$32.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$26.06 and a 200-day moving average price of C$25.79.

Boralex (TSE:BLX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The company reported C$0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.28 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$179.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$176.00 million.

Boralex Company Profile

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, constructs, and operates renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, and the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the company had interests in 81 wind power stations with an installed capacity of 1,723 megawatts (MW); 15 hydroelectric power stations with a capacity of 156 MW; 2 thermal power stations with an installed capacity of 47 MW; and 3 solar power stations with an installed capacity of 16 MW.

