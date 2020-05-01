BCE Inc. to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.79 Per Share, Cormark Forecasts (TSE:BCE)

BCE Inc. (TSE:BCE) (NYSE:BCE) – Equities researchers at Cormark issued their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for BCE in a report released on Wednesday, April 29th. Cormark analyst D. Mcfadgen forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.79 per share for the quarter.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on BCE from C$69.00 to C$58.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. TD Securities lifted their price target on BCE from C$65.00 to C$69.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on BCE from C$64.00 to C$58.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on BCE from C$64.50 to C$63.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on BCE from C$62.00 to C$63.00 in a report on Friday, February 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. BCE presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$62.71.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.83. The stock has a market cap of $51.56 billion and a PE ratio of 16.92. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$56.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$61.07. BCE has a fifty-two week low of C$46.03 and a fifty-two week high of C$65.45.

BCE (TSE:BCE) (NYSE:BCE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported C$0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.90 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$6.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$6.29 billion.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th were paid a $0.8325 dividend. This is a positive change from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ?. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. BCE’s payout ratio is currently 94.07%.

BCE Company Profile

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates in three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services, including 40 live and on-demand channels on smartphones and tablets; roaming services; push-to-talk, field service management, worker safety, and mobility management solutions; and asset management, smart buildings, smart cities, fleet management, and other Internet of Things services.

