BCE Inc. to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.79 Per Share, Cormark Forecasts (TSE:BCE)

Posted by on May 1st, 2020

Share on StockTwits

BCE Inc. (TSE:BCE) (NYSE:BCE) – Equities researchers at Cormark issued their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for BCE in a report released on Wednesday, April 29th. Cormark analyst D. Mcfadgen forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.79 per share for the quarter.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on BCE from C$69.00 to C$58.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. TD Securities lifted their price target on BCE from C$65.00 to C$69.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on BCE from C$64.00 to C$58.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on BCE from C$64.50 to C$63.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on BCE from C$62.00 to C$63.00 in a report on Friday, February 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. BCE presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$62.71.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.83. The stock has a market cap of $51.56 billion and a PE ratio of 16.92. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$56.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$61.07. BCE has a fifty-two week low of C$46.03 and a fifty-two week high of C$65.45.

BCE (TSE:BCE) (NYSE:BCE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported C$0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.90 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$6.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$6.29 billion.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th were paid a $0.8325 dividend. This is a positive change from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ?. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. BCE’s payout ratio is currently 94.07%.

BCE Company Profile

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates in three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services, including 40 live and on-demand channels on smartphones and tablets; roaming services; push-to-talk, field service management, worker safety, and mobility management solutions; and asset management, smart buildings, smart cities, fleet management, and other Internet of Things services.

Featured Story: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Earnings History and Estimates for BCE (TSE:BCE)

Receive News & Ratings for BCE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Roth CH Acquisition I Co. Plans to Raise $75 Million in May 5th IPO
Roth CH Acquisition I Co. Plans to Raise $75 Million in May 5th IPO
36Kr Holdings Inc.’s Lock-Up Period Will Expire on May 6th
36Kr Holdings Inc.’s Lock-Up Period Will Expire on May 6th
Stable Road Acquisition Corp.’s Lock-Up Period To End on May 6th
Stable Road Acquisition Corp.’s Lock-Up Period To End on May 6th
Canadian Utilities Limited Expected to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.65 Per Share
Canadian Utilities Limited Expected to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.65 Per Share
Q1 2020 Earnings Forecast for Capital Power Corp Issued By Raymond James
Q1 2020 Earnings Forecast for Capital Power Corp Issued By Raymond James
Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Capital Power Corp’s Q1 2020 Earnings
Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Capital Power Corp’s Q1 2020 Earnings


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report