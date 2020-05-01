National Bank Financial Comments on Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp’s Q1 2020 Earnings (TSE:AQN)

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp (TSE:AQN) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial lifted their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Algonquin Power & Utilities in a report released on Tuesday, April 28th. National Bank Financial analyst R. Merer now forecasts that the company will earn $0.30 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.29. National Bank Financial has a “Outperfrom Under Weight” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Algonquin Power & Utilities’ Q3 2020 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.27 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.00 EPS.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (TSE:AQN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported C$0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.24 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$580.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$586.68 million.

AQN has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James upped their target price on Algonquin Power & Utilities from C$17.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Algonquin Power & Utilities from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th.

Shares of AQN opened at C$19.30 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.99 billion and a PE ratio of 18.65. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a 12 month low of C$13.84 and a 12 month high of C$22.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$18.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$19.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.91.

In other news, Senior Officer Christopher Kenneth Jarratt sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.04, for a total transaction of C$1,703,840.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 814,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$13,876,737.46.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were paid a $0.187 dividend. This is an increase from Algonquin Power & Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s payout ratio is 53.26%.

About Algonquin Power & Utilities

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada and the United States. It generates and sells electrical energy through a portfolio of non-regulated renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

