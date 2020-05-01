Altagas Ltd to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.77 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts (TSE:ALA)

Posted by on May 1st, 2020

Altagas Ltd (TSE:ALA) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for Altagas in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 28th. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny forecasts that the company will earn $0.77 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock.

Altagas (TSE:ALA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The company reported C$0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.55 by C$0.12. The firm had revenue of C$1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.77 billion.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on ALA. CIBC dropped their price target on Altagas from C$23.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a C$21.00 price target on shares of Altagas in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. CSFB set a C$17.00 price target on Altagas and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Scotiabank downgraded Altagas from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from C$22.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Altagas from C$16.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Monday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Altagas presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$20.25.

ALA stock opened at C$16.64 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$13.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$18.50. Altagas has a fifty-two week low of C$8.71 and a fifty-two week high of C$22.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.66, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $4.62 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.01.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 24th. Altagas’s dividend payout ratio is 34.66%.

Altagas Company Profile

AltaGas Ltd. operates as a diversified energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through three segments: Utilities, Midstream, and Power. The Utilities segment owns and operates regulated natural gas distribution utilities in Michigan, Alaska, the District of Columbia, Maryland, and Virginia; and 2 regulated natural gas storage utilities in the United States serving approximately 1.6 million customers.

Altagas (TSE:ALA)

