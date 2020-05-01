Brokers Issue Forecasts for Atco Ltd.’s Q1 2020 Earnings (TSE:ACO)

Posted by on May 1st, 2020

Atco Ltd. (TSE:ACO) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Atco in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 28th. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny expects that the company will earn $0.96 per share for the quarter.

Atco (TSE:ACO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported C$0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.91 by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$1.18 billion during the quarter.

