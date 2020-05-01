Sterling Construction Company, Inc. to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.28 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NASDAQ:STRL)

Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp raised their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Sterling Construction in a research report issued on Monday, April 27th. KeyCorp analyst S. Eastman now forecasts that the construction company will earn $0.28 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.11.

Sterling Construction (NASDAQ:STRL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The construction company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.61. Sterling Construction had a return on equity of 13.87% and a net margin of 3.54%. The firm had revenue of $346.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.00 million.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on STRL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sterling Construction from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. BidaskClub downgraded Sterling Construction from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. ValuEngine downgraded Sterling Construction from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson cut their target price on Sterling Construction from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd.

Shares of STRL opened at $9.88 on Thursday. Sterling Construction has a 52-week low of $7.06 and a 52-week high of $17.49. The company has a market capitalization of $273.85 million, a PE ratio of 6.81 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

In other Sterling Construction news, Director Raymond F. Messer acquired 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.00 per share, with a total value of $96,000.00. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Sterling Construction during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Sterling Construction during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Sterling Construction by 35.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,664 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Sterling Construction during the 3rd quarter worth about $146,000. Finally, BKD Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sterling Construction during the 1st quarter worth about $117,000. 80.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sterling Construction Company Profile

Sterling Construction Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a heavy civil and residential construction company in Arizona, California, Colorado, Hawaii, Nevada, Texas, Utah, and other states in the United States. The company's Heavy Civil Construction segment undertakes heavy civil construction projects, including highways, roads, bridges, airfields, ports, light rail, water, wastewater and storm drainage systems, foundations for multi-family homes, commercial concrete projects, and parking structures.

