Financial Survey: Moneygram International (NASDAQ:MGI) vs. Farfetch (NASDAQ:FTCH)

Moneygram International (NASDAQ:MGI) and Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends, valuation, risk and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

Moneygram International has a beta of 2.48, indicating that its stock price is 148% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Farfetch has a beta of 2.14, indicating that its stock price is 114% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Moneygram International and Farfetch, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Moneygram International 1 3 0 0 1.75 Farfetch 2 1 8 0 2.55

Moneygram International currently has a consensus target price of $1.00, indicating a potential downside of 39.76%. Farfetch has a consensus target price of $17.54, indicating a potential upside of 32.48%. Given Farfetch’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Farfetch is more favorable than Moneygram International.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

32.0% of Moneygram International shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.2% of Farfetch shares are held by institutional investors. 3.4% of Moneygram International shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Moneygram International and Farfetch’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Moneygram International $1.29 billion 0.08 -$60.30 million ($0.06) -27.67 Farfetch $1.02 billion 4.40 -$385.30 million ($1.21) -10.94

Moneygram International has higher revenue and earnings than Farfetch. Moneygram International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Farfetch, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Moneygram International and Farfetch’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Moneygram International -4.68% N/A -0.05% Farfetch -39.77% -32.84% -22.02%

Summary

Moneygram International beats Farfetch on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Moneygram International Company Profile

MoneyGram International, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides money transfer services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Global Funds Transfer and Financial Paper Products. The Global Funds Transfer segment offers money transfer services and bill payment services primarily to unbanked and underbanked consumers. The Financial Paper Products segment provides money orders to consumers through its agents and financial institutions; and official check outsourcing services for financial institutions. This segment sells its money orders under the MoneyGram brand and on a private label or co-branded basis with retail and financial institution. The company also offers digital solutions, such as moneygram.com, mobile solutions, account deposit, and kiosk-based services. MoneyGram International, Inc. was founded in 1940 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

Farfetch Company Profile

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

