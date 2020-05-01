Comparing Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK) and First Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:FFBC)

Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK) and First Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:FFBC) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, risk, valuation and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Hawthorn Bancshares and First Financial Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hawthorn Bancshares 22.10% 13.02% 0.97% First Financial Bancorp 24.60% 8.82% 1.34%

This table compares Hawthorn Bancshares and First Financial Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hawthorn Bancshares $72.91 million 1.56 $16.11 million N/A N/A First Financial Bancorp $738.95 million 2.17 $198.07 million $2.14 7.65

First Financial Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Hawthorn Bancshares.

Volatility and Risk

Hawthorn Bancshares has a beta of 0.47, meaning that its share price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Financial Bancorp has a beta of 1.43, meaning that its share price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Hawthorn Bancshares and First Financial Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hawthorn Bancshares 0 0 0 0 N/A First Financial Bancorp 0 1 1 0 2.50

First Financial Bancorp has a consensus price target of $26.50, suggesting a potential upside of 61.78%. Given First Financial Bancorp’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe First Financial Bancorp is more favorable than Hawthorn Bancshares.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

32.8% of Hawthorn Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 79.2% of First Financial Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 10.6% of Hawthorn Bancshares shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.0% of First Financial Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Hawthorn Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. First Financial Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.6%. First Financial Bancorp pays out 43.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Hawthorn Bancshares has raised its dividend for 10 consecutive years and First Financial Bancorp has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years.

Summary

First Financial Bancorp beats Hawthorn Bancshares on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hawthorn Bancshares

Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Hawthorn Bank that provides various banking services in Missouri. The company offers checking and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit; and a range of lending services, including commercial and industrial, single payment personal, installment, and commercial and residential real estate loans. It also provides trust services, Internet banking services, brokerage services, safety deposit boxes, and debit cards. The company operates 23 banking offices. Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc. was founded in 1865 and is based in Jefferson City, Missouri.

About First Financial Bancorp

First Financial Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Bank that provides commercial banking and related services to individuals and businesses in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing accounts, time deposits, and cash management services for commercial customers. It also provides real estate loans secured by residential property or commercial property; commercial and industrial loans for various purposes, including inventory, receivables, and equipment; consumer loans comprising new and used vehicle loans, second mortgages on residential real estate, and unsecured loans; and home equity lines of credit. In addition, the company offers commercial financing to the insurance industry, registered investment advisors, certified public accountants, indirect auto finance companies, and restaurant franchisees. Further, it offers a range of trust and wealth management services; and long-term, lease, and equipment financing services. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 67 banking centers in Ohio; 3 banking centers in Illinois; 73 banking centers in Indiana; and 16 banking centers in Kentucky. First Financial Bancorp. was founded in 1863 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio.

