SandRidge Energy (NYSE:SD) & W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) Critical Review

SandRidge Energy (NYSE:SD) and W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for SandRidge Energy and W&T Offshore, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SandRidge Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A W&T Offshore 0 2 2 0 2.50

W&T Offshore has a consensus target price of $2.90, suggesting a potential upside of 4.69%. Given W&T Offshore’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe W&T Offshore is more favorable than SandRidge Energy.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

72.2% of SandRidge Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.3% of W&T Offshore shares are held by institutional investors. 3.6% of SandRidge Energy shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 34.1% of W&T Offshore shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares SandRidge Energy and W&T Offshore’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SandRidge Energy -168.38% -4.39% -3.36% W&T Offshore 13.85% -28.29% 9.19%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares SandRidge Energy and W&T Offshore’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SandRidge Energy $266.85 million 0.31 -$449.30 million N/A N/A W&T Offshore $534.90 million 0.73 $74.09 million $0.60 4.62

W&T Offshore has higher revenue and earnings than SandRidge Energy.

Volatility and Risk

SandRidge Energy has a beta of 2.26, suggesting that its share price is 126% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, W&T Offshore has a beta of 2.98, suggesting that its share price is 198% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

W&T Offshore beats SandRidge Energy on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SandRidge Energy

SandRidge Energy, Inc. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily in the Mid-Continent and North Park Basin of the United States. As of December 31, 2018, it had 1,095.8 net producing wells; approximately 571,000 net acres under lease; and 2 rigs drilling in the Mid-Continent and 1 rig drilling in the North Park Basin, as well as total estimated proved reserves of 160.2 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. On May 16, 2016, SandRidge Energy, Inc. and its direct and indirect subsidiaries filed voluntary petitions for reorganization under Chapter 11 of the United States Bankruptcy Code in the United States Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas.

About W&T Offshore

W&T Offshore, Inc., an independent oil and natural gas producer, acquires, explores for, and develops oil and natural gas properties in the Gulf of Mexico. The company sells crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. It holds working interests in approximately 49 offshore fields in federal and state waters. The company also owns interests in approximately 135 offshore structures. It has interests in offshore leases covering approximately 370,000 net acres spanning across the Outer Continental Shelf off the coasts of Louisiana, Texas, Mississippi, and Alabama. As of December 31, 2017, its total proved reserves were 74.2 million barrels of oil equivalent. W&T Offshore, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

