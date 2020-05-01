Reviewing Silvergate Capital (SI) & Its Competitors

Silvergate Capital (NYSE: SI) is one of 271 publicly-traded companies in the “State commercial banks” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Silvergate Capital to related companies based on the strength of its earnings, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Silvergate Capital and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Silvergate Capital N/A N/A N/A Silvergate Capital Competitors 20.69% 9.95% 1.12%

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Silvergate Capital and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Silvergate Capital 0 1 3 0 2.75 Silvergate Capital Competitors 4175 9366 6399 381 2.15

Silvergate Capital presently has a consensus target price of $18.13, indicating a potential upside of 13.99%. As a group, “State commercial banks” companies have a potential upside of 32.59%. Given Silvergate Capital’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Silvergate Capital has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

32.4% of Silvergate Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.4% of shares of all “State commercial banks” companies are owned by institutional investors. 11.0% of shares of all “State commercial banks” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Silvergate Capital and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Silvergate Capital $96.79 million $24.85 million 13.95 Silvergate Capital Competitors $1.51 billion $264.57 million 9.24

Silvergate Capital’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Silvergate Capital. Silvergate Capital is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Silvergate Capital rivals beat Silvergate Capital on 9 of the 12 factors compared.

About Silvergate Capital

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States and internationally. It offers deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts. The company also provides one-to-four family real estate loans, multi-family real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, construction loans, commercial and industrial loans, mortgage warehouse loans, and reverse mortgage loans, as well as consumer loans and other loans secured by personal property; and cash management services. The company is based in La Jolla, California.

