Critical Comparison: Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) versus Mack Cali Realty (NYSE:CLI)

Mack Cali Realty (NYSE:CLI) and Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Mack Cali Realty and Independence Realty Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mack Cali Realty 1 2 3 0 2.33 Independence Realty Trust 0 4 3 0 2.43

Mack Cali Realty presently has a consensus price target of $23.33, suggesting a potential upside of 44.12%. Independence Realty Trust has a consensus price target of $12.10, suggesting a potential upside of 20.16%. Given Mack Cali Realty’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Mack Cali Realty is more favorable than Independence Realty Trust.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Mack Cali Realty and Independence Realty Trust’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mack Cali Realty $350.93 million 4.18 $111.86 million $1.62 9.99 Independence Realty Trust $203.22 million 4.52 $45.90 million $0.76 13.25

Mack Cali Realty has higher revenue and earnings than Independence Realty Trust. Mack Cali Realty is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Independence Realty Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Mack Cali Realty and Independence Realty Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mack Cali Realty 22.52% 12.39% 4.19% Independence Realty Trust 22.60% 7.50% 2.77%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

94.4% of Mack Cali Realty shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.1% of Independence Realty Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 6.8% of Mack Cali Realty shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.9% of Independence Realty Trust shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Mack Cali Realty has a beta of 1.29, suggesting that its share price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Independence Realty Trust has a beta of 1.18, suggesting that its share price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Mack Cali Realty pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.9%. Independence Realty Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.1%. Mack Cali Realty pays out 49.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Independence Realty Trust pays out 94.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Mack Cali Realty has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years.

Summary

Mack Cali Realty beats Independence Realty Trust on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mack Cali Realty

One of the country's leading real estate investment trusts (REITs), Mack-Cali Realty Corporation is an owner, manager and developer of premier office and multifamily properties in select waterfront and transit-oriented markets throughout the Northeast. Mack-Cali is headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey, and is the visionary behind the city's flourishing waterfront, where the company is leading development, improvement and place-making initiatives for Harborside, a master-planned destination comprised of class A office, luxury apartments, diverse retail and restaurants, and public spaces. A fully-integrated and self-managed company, Mack-Cali has provided world-class management, leasing, and development services throughout New Jersey and the surrounding region for two decades. By regularly investing in its properties and innovative lifestyle amenity packages, Mack-Cali creates environments that empower tenants and residents to reimagine the way they work and live.

About Independence Realty Trust

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that currently owns and operates 58 multifamily apartment properties, totaling 15,880 units, across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers. IRT aims to provide stockholders attractive risk-adjusted returns through diligent portfolio management, strong operational performance, and a consistent return of capital through distributions and capital appreciation.

