Head to Head Analysis: Entasis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ETTX) & FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN)

Entasis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ETTX) and FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

64.5% of Entasis Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.7% of FibroGen shares are held by institutional investors. 23.1% of Entasis Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 9.0% of FibroGen shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Entasis Therapeutics and FibroGen’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Entasis Therapeutics N/A -77.79% -66.93% FibroGen -30.00% -13.35% -8.85%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Entasis Therapeutics and FibroGen’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Entasis Therapeutics $7.00 million 5.24 -$43.85 million ($3.33) -0.83 FibroGen $256.58 million 12.81 -$76.97 million ($0.89) -41.45

Entasis Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than FibroGen. FibroGen is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Entasis Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Entasis Therapeutics has a beta of 2.52, meaning that its stock price is 152% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FibroGen has a beta of 1.71, meaning that its stock price is 71% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Entasis Therapeutics and FibroGen, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Entasis Therapeutics 0 0 4 0 3.00 FibroGen 0 3 3 0 2.50

Entasis Therapeutics presently has a consensus target price of $11.50, suggesting a potential upside of 317.09%. FibroGen has a consensus target price of $50.60, suggesting a potential upside of 37.16%. Given Entasis Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Entasis Therapeutics is more favorable than FibroGen.

Summary

Entasis Therapeutics beats FibroGen on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Entasis Therapeutics Company Profile

Entasis Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and development of novel antibacterial products. The firm develops a portfolio of innovative cures for serious drug-resistant bacterial infections. Its anti-infective discovery platform has produced a pipeline of differentiated programs, which is bacterial infections, including ETX2514SUL (targeting Acinetobacter baumannii infections), ETX0282CPDP (targeting Enterobacteriaceae infections), Non-Beta-lactam PBP inhibitor, and Zoliflodacin. Entasis Therapeutics Holdings was founded in March 2018 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

FibroGen Company Profile

FibroGen, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. It is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases (HIF-PHs) that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease in the United States and Europe; and in Phase II/III development in China for anemia associated with myelodysplastic syndromes. The company is also developing Pamrevlumab, a human monoclonal antibody that inhibits the activity of connective tissue growth factor for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, pancreatic cancer, liver fibrosis, and diabetic kidney disease, as well as Duchenne muscular dystrophy; and FG-5200, a corneal implant medical device for the treatment of corneal blindness resulting from partial thickness corneal damage. It has collaboration agreements with Astellas Pharma Inc. and AstraZeneca AB. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

