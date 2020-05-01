Head-To-Head Review: Priority Technology (NASDAQ:PRTH) versus Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RECN)

Priority Technology (NASDAQ:PRTH) and Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RECN) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

Get Priority Technology alerts:

This table compares Priority Technology and Resources Connection’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Priority Technology $371.85 million 0.29 -$33.59 million ($0.50) -3.22 Resources Connection $729.00 million 0.45 $31.47 million $1.03 10.02

Resources Connection has higher revenue and earnings than Priority Technology. Priority Technology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Resources Connection, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Priority Technology and Resources Connection’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Priority Technology -8.08% N/A -7.27% Resources Connection 4.52% 11.74% 7.30%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

6.9% of Priority Technology shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 84.5% of Resources Connection shares are held by institutional investors. 10.5% of Resources Connection shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Priority Technology and Resources Connection, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Priority Technology 0 0 1 0 3.00 Resources Connection 1 0 0 0 1.00

Priority Technology currently has a consensus target price of $9.00, suggesting a potential upside of 459.01%. Resources Connection has a consensus target price of $10.00, suggesting a potential downside of 3.10%. Given Priority Technology’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Priority Technology is more favorable than Resources Connection.

Summary

Resources Connection beats Priority Technology on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Priority Technology

Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. provides merchant acquiring and commercial payment solutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Consumer Payments; and Commercial Payments and Managed Services. The company offers MX product suite, including MX ISO/Agent and VIMAS reseller technology systems, and MX Merchant products, which provide resellers and merchant clients a customizable set of business applications that enable to manage critical business work functions and revenue performance. It also provides CPX, a turnkey commercial payments platform comprising CPX Access, CPX Gateway, CPX Commercial Acceptance, and CPX Payments solutions that automate the AP payment process between buyers and suppliers to enhance financial rebates and automate payment of vendor payments. In addition, the company offers curated managed services and a suite of integrated automated payment solutions to various financial institutions and card networks. It serves small and mid-sized businesses, and enterprises, as well as distribution partners, including retail and wholesale independent sales organizations, financial institutions, and independent software vendors. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia.

About Resources Connection

Resources Connection, Inc. provides business consulting services under the Resources Global Professionals name in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers process transformation and optimization, financial reporting and analysis, technical and operational accounting, and merger and acquisition due diligence and integration services; new accounting standards implementation and remediation support services; and audit readiness, and preparation and response services. It also provides information management services comprising program and project management, business and technology integration, data strategy, and business performance management. In addition, the company offers corporate advisory, strategic and crisis communications, and restructuring services; and governance, risk, and compliance (GRC) management services that include governance, assessments, auditing and automation of programs managing regulatory compliance, enterprise risk management, internal audits, operational risk management, and data security and privacy services. Further, it provides strategy development, procurement and supplier management, logistics and materials management, supply chain planning and forecasting, and unique device identification compliance; and change management, organization development and effectiveness, employment engagement, compensation and incentive plan strategies and design, and optimization of human resources technology and operations. Additionally, the company offers legal and regulatory supporting services for commercial transactions, global compliance initiatives, law department operations, and law department business strategy and analytics. It also provides policyIQ, a cloud-based GRC software application. The company was formerly known as RC Transaction Corp. and changed its name to Resources Connection, Inc. in August 2000. Resources Connection, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Priority Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Priority Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.