Critical Review: The Western Union (NYSE:WU) and PeerStream (NYSE:PEER)

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) and PeerStream (OTCMKTS:PEER) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares The Western Union and PeerStream’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Western Union 20.00% -737.30% 8.25% PeerStream -54.82% -62.11% -47.84%

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for The Western Union and PeerStream, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The Western Union 6 7 2 0 1.73 PeerStream 0 0 0 0 N/A

The Western Union presently has a consensus target price of $22.14, indicating a potential upside of 16.11%. Given The Western Union’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe The Western Union is more favorable than PeerStream.

Volatility & Risk

The Western Union has a beta of 0.97, suggesting that its stock price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PeerStream has a beta of 0.14, suggesting that its stock price is 86% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares The Western Union and PeerStream’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Western Union $5.29 billion 1.48 $1.06 billion $1.73 11.02 PeerStream $15.28 million 0.40 -$8.38 million N/A N/A

The Western Union has higher revenue and earnings than PeerStream.

Summary

The Western Union beats PeerStream on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

The Western Union Company Profile

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents. This segment offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through Websites and mobile devices. The Business Solutions segment provides payment and foreign exchange solutions, primarily cross-border and cross-currency transactions for small and medium size enterprises, other organizations, and individuals; and foreign currency forward and option contracts. The company also facilitates bill payments from consumers to businesses and other organizations, as well as offers money order and other services. It serves primarily through a network of agents. The Western Union Company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

PeerStream Company Profile

PeerStream, Inc. builds decentralized technologies for multimedia social apps and business communication solutions worldwide. It develops PeerStream Protocol, a decentralized multimedia content delivery solution building on blockchain technology. The company offers social video applications, such as Paltalk, a real-time and interactive social networking applications provider; Camfrog, a cross-platform video chat community; and Backchannel, a blockchain-based secure video messaging app. It also operates FirstMet and 50more online dating sites; and Vumber, a telecommunications application that allow customers to add multiple lines to their phone number at any time. The company was formerly known as Snap Interactive, Inc. and changed its name to PeerStream, Inc. in March 2018. PeerStream, Inc. is based in New York, New York.

