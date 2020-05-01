Contrasting Cabaletta Bio (CABA) and Its Peers

Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ: CABA) is one of 138 public companies in the “Biological products, except diagnostic” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Cabaletta Bio to related companies based on the strength of its dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, profitability, earnings and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Cabaletta Bio and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Cabaletta Bio N/A -$16.94 million -1.78 Cabaletta Bio Competitors $751.32 million $136.27 million 3.71

Cabaletta Bio’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Cabaletta Bio. Cabaletta Bio is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

67.7% of Cabaletta Bio shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.2% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are owned by institutional investors. 17.5% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Cabaletta Bio and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cabaletta Bio N/A N/A N/A Cabaletta Bio Competitors -4,683.35% -215.35% -37.79%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Cabaletta Bio and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cabaletta Bio 0 0 3 0 3.00 Cabaletta Bio Competitors 1320 3984 8013 365 2.54

Cabaletta Bio presently has a consensus price target of $22.00, suggesting a potential upside of 203.45%. As a group, “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies have a potential upside of 32.28%. Given Cabaletta Bio’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Cabaletta Bio is more favorable than its peers.

Summary

Cabaletta Bio beats its peers on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

Cabaletta Bio Company Profile

Cabaletta Bio, Inc. operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company that focuses on the discovery and development of engineered T cell therapies for B cell-mediated autoimmune diseases. The company's proprietary technology utilizes chimeric autoantibody receptor (CAAR) T cells that are designed to selectively bind and eliminate B cells that produce disease-causing autoantibodies or pathogenic B cells. Its lead product candidate is DSG3-CAART, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of mucosal pemphigus vulgaris, an autoimmune blistering skin disease. The company's products under discovery-stage or preclinical development include DSG3/1-CAART for targeting pathogenic B cells in patients with mucocutaneous pemphigus vulgaris; MuSK-CAART for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis; and FVIII-CAART for use as an adjunctive therapy targeting a subset of patients with Hemophilia A. Cabaletta Bio, Inc. has a collaboration with the University of Pennsylvania; and research agreement with The Regents of the University of California. The company was formerly known as Tycho Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Cabaletta Bio, Inc. in August 2018. Cabaletta Bio, Inc. was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

