Analyzing NOVOZYMES A/S/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) & aTyr Pharma (OTCMKTS:LIFE)

NOVOZYMES A/S/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) and aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Risk and Volatility

NOVOZYMES A/S/S has a beta of 0.73, indicating that its share price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, aTyr Pharma has a beta of 2.25, indicating that its share price is 125% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares NOVOZYMES A/S/S and aTyr Pharma’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NOVOZYMES A/S/S $2.28 billion 6.34 $511.00 million $1.75 27.83 aTyr Pharma $420,000.00 79.94 -$23.60 million ($7.03) -0.51

NOVOZYMES A/S/S has higher revenue and earnings than aTyr Pharma. aTyr Pharma is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than NOVOZYMES A/S/S, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for NOVOZYMES A/S/S and aTyr Pharma, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NOVOZYMES A/S/S 2 2 1 0 1.80 aTyr Pharma 0 2 2 0 2.50

aTyr Pharma has a consensus price target of $6.67, indicating a potential upside of 85.70%. Given aTyr Pharma’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe aTyr Pharma is more favorable than NOVOZYMES A/S/S.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.1% of NOVOZYMES A/S/S shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 20.6% of aTyr Pharma shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.4% of aTyr Pharma shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares NOVOZYMES A/S/S and aTyr Pharma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NOVOZYMES A/S/S 21.08% 26.90% 14.94% aTyr Pharma N/A -87.85% -52.86%

NOVOZYMES A/S/S Company Profile

Novozymes A/S produces and sells industrial enzymes and microorganisms worldwide. The company offers agriculture solutions, including crop protection, and animal health and nutrition solutions; fermentation, lignecellulosic hydrolysis, liquefaction, process enhancement, and saccharifaction solutions for bioenergy; baking, beverages, dairy, and protein ingredients for the food and beverage industry; and laundry, dishwashing, hand washing, and cleaning solutions for the household care industry. It also provides wastewater solutions, such as additives, biogas production, industrial bio cleaning, compound removal, odor control, and system start-up solutions; and textile solutions comprising bioscouring, bleach clean-up, desizing, denim finishing and abrasion, and biopolishing solutions. In addition, the company offers forest products that include bleach boosting, deinking, fiber modification, effluent control, pitch and stickies control, and starch modification products; and leather solutions, which comprise biopreparation, degreasing, and re-bating. Further, it provides pharmaceutical solutions, including lipases, immobilized lipases, and proteases for biocatalysis; and rtrypsin for cell culture. Novozymes A/S has a strategic collaboration with Boehringer Ingelheim Animal Health for the research and development, production, marketing, and sale of a portfolio of probiotic products. The company was founded in 1925 and is headquartered in Bagsvaerd, Denmark.

aTyr Pharma Company Profile

aTyr Pharma, Inc., a biotherapeutics company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines based on novel immunological pathways in the United States. Its therapeutic candidate pipeline includes ATYR1923 candidate, a fusion protein comprising the immuno-modulatory domain of histidyl tRNA synthetase fused of a human antibody that is in Phase 1b/2a clinical trial for treating patients with interstitial lung diseases (ILDs), such as pulmonary sarcoidosis; and in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat chronic hypersensitivity pneumonitis and connective tissue disease ILD. The company has a collaboration with the University of Nebraska Medical Center for the development of neuropilin-2 receptor biology; and a research collaboration and option agreement with CSL Behring for the development of product candidates derived from up to four tRNA synthetases. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

