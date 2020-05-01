KeyCorp Weighs in on Range Resources Corp.’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NYSE:RRC)

Range Resources Corp. (NYSE:RRC) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp upped their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for Range Resources in a research report issued on Monday, April 27th. KeyCorp analyst L. Mariani now expects that the oil and gas exploration company will post earnings per share of ($0.04) for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.08). KeyCorp also issued estimates for Range Resources’ Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.79) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.19) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.46) EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Range Resources from $3.75 to $2.50 and set a “reduce” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Range Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Range Resources from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Range Resources from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Range Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2.30 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.11.

Shares of RRC opened at $5.83 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.75. Range Resources has a 1 year low of $1.61 and a 1 year high of $9.74.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $605.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $656.43 million. Range Resources had a negative net margin of 60.70% and a positive return on equity of 2.65%. Range Resources’s revenue was down 43.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 EPS.

In other news, Director James M. Funk bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.25 per share, with a total value of $56,250.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 10,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,760. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steffen E. Palko bought 903,128 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.20 per share, with a total value of $1,986,881.60. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,000,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,200,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 933,828 shares of company stock worth $2,055,786 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RRC. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Range Resources by 36.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,398,629 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $66,463,000 after acquiring an additional 4,680,815 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in Range Resources by 1,382.1% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 407,845 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after buying an additional 380,327 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Range Resources by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 29,482 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 6,308 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Range Resources by 1,069.4% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 16,793 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 15,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Range Resources by 44,996.2% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 117,250 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 116,990 shares in the last quarter.

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company. It engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. It holds interests in developed and undeveloped natural gas and oil leases in the Appalachian and North Louisiana regions of the United States.

