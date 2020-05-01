Rollins, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.14 Per Share (NYSE:ROL)

Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for Rollins in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Cortellacci now expects that the business services provider will earn $0.14 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.15. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Rollins’ Q2 2020 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.18 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.24 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.83 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.89 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on ROL. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Rollins in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Buckingham Research raised their target price on Rollins from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Rollins in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rollins has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.40.

NYSE:ROL opened at $40.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.53. Rollins has a 1 year low of $30.72 and a 1 year high of $40.94. The company has a market capitalization of $13.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.49 and a beta of 0.32.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13. The company had revenue of $487.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $477.43 million. Rollins had a return on equity of 30.34% and a net margin of 10.09%. Rollins’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 8th. Rollins’s payout ratio is currently 65.75%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ROL. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its stake in Rollins by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,236,396 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,999,000 after buying an additional 4,528 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rollins by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 81,803 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,788,000 after acquiring an additional 809 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Rollins by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 281,869 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,347,000 after purchasing an additional 3,594 shares in the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Rollins in the 4th quarter worth approximately $226,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Rollins by 4,121.5% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 215,887 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,159,000 after purchasing an additional 210,773 shares in the last quarter. 41.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and termite control services to residential and commercial customers. It offers protection against termite damage, rodents, and insects to homes and businesses, including hotels, food service establishments, food manufacturers, retailers, and transportation companies.

