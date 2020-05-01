Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN) Decreased by Analyst

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN) – Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued on Monday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Amin now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will earn $4.89 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $5.91. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $492.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2020 earnings at $4.09 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $4.94 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $5.10 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $19.11 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $29.26 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $31.37 EPS.

REGN has been the topic of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $550.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BidaskClub cut shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $435.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $540.00 to $575.00 in a report on Tuesday. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $476.30.

NASDAQ REGN opened at $525.88 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 2.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $500.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $400.97. The company has a market capitalization of $56.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.52. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $271.37 and a 12 month high of $574.32.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $7.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.03 by $1.47. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.10 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 26.91% and a return on equity of 24.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.84 EPS.

In other news, EVP Joseph J. Larosa sold 1,778 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $570.30, for a total value of $1,013,993.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,547 shares in the company, valued at $8,866,454.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $466.69, for a total value of $46,669.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,599,813.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,525 shares of company stock worth $18,737,898 over the last quarter. 11.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2,100.0% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 66 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 144.0% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 61 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 67.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

