Q1 2020 Earnings Estimate for Pacira Biosciences Inc Issued By Wedbush (NASDAQ:PCRX)

Pacira Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:PCRX) – Equities researchers at Wedbush cut their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Pacira Biosciences in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 27th. Wedbush analyst L. Moussatos now forecasts that the company will earn $0.12 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.25. Wedbush has a “Buy” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Pacira Biosciences’ Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.95 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.76 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.74 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.06 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.29 EPS.

Pacira Biosciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $122.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.04 million. Pacira Biosciences had a negative net margin of 2.62% and a positive return on equity of 10.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on PCRX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pacira Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 27th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Pacira Biosciences from $60.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on shares of Pacira Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Pacira Biosciences from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Pacira Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.44.

Shares of PCRX opened at $41.29 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -147.46, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.20. Pacira Biosciences has a 1-year low of $27.46 and a 1-year high of $51.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.61. The company has a current ratio of 3.79, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PCRX. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Pacira Biosciences by 47.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,797,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,419,000 after acquiring an additional 582,238 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Pacira Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at $24,517,000. Spyglass Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Pacira Biosciences by 87.4% during the 4th quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC now owns 856,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,814,000 after acquiring an additional 399,577 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Pacira Biosciences by 40.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,327,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,519,000 after acquiring an additional 384,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in Pacira Biosciences by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,387,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,852,000 after acquiring an additional 235,735 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, insider Roy Winston bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $36.50 per share, for a total transaction of $91,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 5.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for health care practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company develops products based on its proprietary DepoFoam product delivery technology that encapsulates drugs without altering their molecular structure.

