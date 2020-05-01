Wedbush Weighs in on Omeros Co.’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:OMER)

Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER) – Investment analysts at Wedbush boosted their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for Omeros in a report issued on Monday, April 27th. Wedbush analyst L. Moussatos now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($0.36) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.41). Wedbush has a “Hold” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Omeros’ Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.70) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($2.13) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($3.92) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.91) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.81) EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine upgraded Omeros from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Omeros in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Omeros from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Omeros from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:OMER opened at $16.62 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $870.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.78 and a beta of 1.95. Omeros has a 12 month low of $8.50 and a 12 month high of $20.92.

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $33.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.38 million.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Omeros in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Omeros in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Omeros by 94.0% in the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 4,850 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,350 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Omeros in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Dohj LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Omeros in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Institutional investors own 51.21% of the company’s stock.

Omeros Company Profile

Omeros Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule and protein therapeutics, and orphan indications targeting inflammation, complement-mediated diseases, disorders of the central nervous system (CNS), and immune-related diseases. It provides OMIDRIA for use in cataract surgery or intraocular lens replacement in the United States.

