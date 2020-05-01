Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.64 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for Mondelez International in a research report issued on Monday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Dickerson now expects that the company will earn $0.64 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.63. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $6.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.60 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 14.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.65 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Buckingham Research increased their target price on Mondelez International from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Mondelez International from $59.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. BidaskClub downgraded Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Mondelez International from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.94.

Shares of MDLZ opened at $51.44 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.58. Mondelez International has a twelve month low of $41.19 and a twelve month high of $59.96.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Mondelez International by 1.3% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,522,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,557,000 after acquiring an additional 32,108 shares during the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 21.7% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 11,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after buying an additional 1,991 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 3.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 67,155,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,734,164,000 after buying an additional 2,221,137 shares during the last quarter. Vestor Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 222.6% during the third quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 2,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 1,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 3.4% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 811,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,876,000 after buying an additional 26,691 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.61% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Peter W. May sold 1,177,012 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.67, for a total value of $67,878,282.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st were paid a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.15%.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

