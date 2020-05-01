Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for Kimbell Royalty Partners LP Increased by KeyCorp (NYSE:KRP)

Kimbell Royalty Partners LP (NYSE:KRP) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp upped their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in a research report issued on Monday, April 27th. KeyCorp analyst L. Mariani now anticipates that the energy company will earn ($0.02) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.05). KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Kimbell Royalty Partners’ FY2020 earnings at ($0.23) EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Kimbell Royalty Partners in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Imperial Capital decreased their price target on Kimbell Royalty Partners from $15.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target (up previously from $19.00) on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.68.

Shares of KRP opened at $7.92 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.49. The company has a current ratio of 6.28, a quick ratio of 6.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Kimbell Royalty Partners has a twelve month low of $3.51 and a twelve month high of $18.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $435.34 million, a P/E ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 2.16.

Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The energy company reported ($2.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($2.30). Kimbell Royalty Partners had a positive return on equity of 11.26% and a negative net margin of 73.49%. The business had revenue of $25.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.73 million.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 11th. Investors of record on Monday, May 4th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 1st. Kimbell Royalty Partners’s payout ratio is presently 45.10%.

In other Kimbell Royalty Partners news, COO Matthew S. Daly acquired 27,000 shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.82 per share, with a total value of $103,140.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 240,704 shares in the company, valued at $919,489.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert D. Ravnaas acquired 39,390 shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.74 per share, with a total value of $186,708.60. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 593,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,815,398.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 108,165 shares of company stock valued at $481,967. 14.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Concorde Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Kimbell Royalty Partners during the 1st quarter worth $87,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 37.7% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 193,336 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,287,000 after acquiring an additional 52,894 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 61.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 25,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 9,500 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 36.2% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 167,703 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,851,000 after acquiring an additional 44,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,415,432 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $24,062,000 after acquiring an additional 38,459 shares during the last quarter. 23.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kimbell Royalty Partners Company Profile

Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP owns and acquires mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned mineral and royalty interests in approximately 7.8 million gross acres and overriding royalty interests in approximately 4.4 million gross acres.

