Seaport Global Securities Weighs in on Koppers Holdings Inc.’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NYSE:KOP)

Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) – Stock analysts at Seaport Global Securities decreased their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for Koppers in a report released on Tuesday, April 28th. Seaport Global Securities analyst M. Harrison now expects that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings per share of $0.47 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.51. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Koppers’ Q2 2021 earnings at $1.09 EPS and Q3 2021 earnings at $1.07 EPS.

Get Koppers alerts:

Koppers (NYSE:KOP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.13). Koppers had a net margin of 3.76% and a return on equity of 60.30%. The business had revenue of $401.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $424.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. Koppers’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis.

KOP has been the topic of several other research reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut their price target on Koppers from $35.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded Koppers from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. B. Riley cut their price objective on Koppers from $50.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Koppers in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Koppers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.25.

Shares of NYSE KOP opened at $15.76 on Thursday. Koppers has a 1-year low of $8.25 and a 1-year high of $44.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.82 and a 200-day moving average of $28.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.20, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $279.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.85.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Koppers during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Koppers by 47.7% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,141 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Koppers during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $88,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Koppers during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Koppers by 612.9% during the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,370 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 3,757 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.67% of the company’s stock.

Koppers Company Profile

Koppers Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC).

Featured Article: Stop Order

Receive News & Ratings for Koppers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koppers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.