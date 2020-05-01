Equities Analysts Set Expectations for GP Strategies Corp’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NYSE:GPX)

GP Strategies Corp (NYSE:GPX) – Investment analysts at Barrington Research upped their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of GP Strategies in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 29th. Barrington Research analyst A. Paris. Jr now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.19 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.18. Barrington Research currently has a “Buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for GP Strategies’ Q3 2020 earnings at $0.19 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $0.32 EPS.

GP Strategies (NYSE:GPX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.06). GP Strategies had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 2.60%. The firm had revenue of $155.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.50 million.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on GPX. ValuEngine cut shares of GP Strategies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of GP Strategies from $19.50 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GP Strategies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th.

Shares of GPX opened at $6.85 on Thursday. GP Strategies has a 12 month low of $5.78 and a 12 month high of $16.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.72 and its 200-day moving average is $11.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.32 million, a PE ratio of 7.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

In other news, EVP Russell L. Becker bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.41 per share, for a total transaction of $32,050.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,612 shares in the company, valued at $48,792.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 24.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cove Street Capital LLC lifted its holdings in GP Strategies by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 2,406,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,843,000 after buying an additional 54,231 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in shares of GP Strategies by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,231,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,287,000 after acquiring an additional 31,486 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of GP Strategies during the fourth quarter worth about $3,992,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its position in GP Strategies by 46.2% in the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 278,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,686,000 after purchasing an additional 88,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in GP Strategies by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 236,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,129,000 after purchasing an additional 7,631 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.58% of the company’s stock.

About GP Strategies

GP Strategies Corporation provides performance improvement and learning solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Learning Solutions, Professional & Technical Services, Sandy Training & Marketing, and Performance Readiness Solutions. The Learning Solutions segment delivers training, curriculum design and development, digital learning, system hosting, managed learning, and consulting services to electronics and semiconductors, healthcare, software, financial services, and other industries, as well as government agencies; and provides apprenticeship and vocational skills training services.

