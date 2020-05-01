Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) Lowered to “Sell” at ValuEngine

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) was downgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Murphy USA from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Murphy USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.25.

Get Murphy USA alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MUSA opened at $106.80 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 13.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $98.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.84. Murphy USA has a 1 year low of $78.75 and a 1 year high of $121.24.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 17th. The specialty retailer reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. Murphy USA had a net margin of 1.69% and a return on equity of 31.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Murphy USA will post 7.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MUSA. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Murphy USA by 9,669.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 646,832 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $66,087,000 after purchasing an additional 640,211 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Murphy USA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,876,000. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Murphy USA by 787.8% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 229,068 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,801,000 after purchasing an additional 203,267 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Murphy USA by 93.1% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 245,356 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,705,000 after purchasing an additional 118,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Murphy USA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,508,000. 86.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Murphy USA Company Profile

Murphy USA Inc operates a chain of retail stores in the United States. The company's retail stores offer motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. It operates retail stores under the Murphy USA and Murphy Express brand names. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated approximately 1,474 retail stores, including 1,160 Murphy USA and 312 are standalone Murphy Express stores located primarily in the Southwest, Southeast, and Midwest United States.

Read More: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Murphy USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murphy USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.