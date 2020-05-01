NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) Upgraded to Hold at ValuEngine

NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) was upgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on NGL. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on NGL Energy Partners from $11.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on NGL Energy Partners from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NGL Energy Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on NGL Energy Partners from $8.00 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered NGL Energy Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company. NGL Energy Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.88.

NGL Energy Partners stock opened at $6.05 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The stock has a market cap of $696.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.62 and a beta of 1.85. NGL Energy Partners has a 12 month low of $1.15 and a 12 month high of $15.71.

NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The oil and gas company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.18. NGL Energy Partners had a positive return on equity of 4.87% and a negative net margin of 1.39%. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that NGL Energy Partners will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other NGL Energy Partners news, Director James M. Collingsworth acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.00 per share, with a total value of $75,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Derek S. Reiners acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.54 per share, for a total transaction of $95,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,160. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 210,000 shares of company stock worth $1,639,580 in the last ninety days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NGL. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of NGL Energy Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of NGL Energy Partners by 43.2% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,840 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 2,063 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC grew its holdings in shares of NGL Energy Partners by 35.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 7,850 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of NGL Energy Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NGL Energy Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at about $152,000. 59.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NGL Energy Partners

NGL Energy Partners LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the crude oil logistics, water solutions, liquids, retail propane, and refined products and renewables businesses. The Crude Oil Logistics segment purchases crude oil from producers and transports it to refineries for resale at pipeline injection stations, storage terminals, barge loading facilities, rail facilities, refineries, and other trade hubs; and provides storage, terminaling, trucking, marine, and pipeline transportation services.

