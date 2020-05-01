TD Securities Raises EQT (NYSE:EQT) Price Target to $14.00

EQT (NYSE:EQT) had its target price increased by investment analysts at TD Securities from $9.50 to $14.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. TD Securities’ target price suggests a potential downside of 4.04% from the company’s current price.

EQT has been the topic of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on EQT from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. MKM Partners raised EQT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Cfra reduced their target price on EQT from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on EQT from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised EQT from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $6.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. EQT has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.64.

Shares of EQT stock opened at $14.59 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.90. EQT has a 52 week low of $4.21 and a 52 week high of $21.67. The company has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.05 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.12). EQT had a negative net margin of 27.66% and a positive return on equity of 1.97%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $947.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.70 earnings per share. EQT’s revenue was down 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that EQT will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EQT. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in EQT by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 275,096 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,927,000 after buying an additional 23,571 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in EQT by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,484,185 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $132,832,000 after buying an additional 788,694 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in EQT in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $108,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in EQT by 65.5% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 53,742 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 21,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new position in EQT in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,140,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.75% of the company’s stock.

About EQT

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. It produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil. As of December 31, 2018, this segment had 21.8 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 1.4 million gross acres.

