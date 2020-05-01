Desjardins Boosts CGI (NYSE:GIB) Price Target to $100.00

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at Desjardins from $96.00 to $100.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Desjardins’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 56.32% from the company’s previous close.

GIB has been the topic of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of CGI in a research report on Tuesday. Pi Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $111.00 target price on shares of CGI in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on CGI from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. TheStreet downgraded CGI from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperfrom under weight” rating on shares of CGI in a research report on Monday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.17.

Shares of CGI stock opened at $63.97 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.34. CGI has a 52 week low of $46.32 and a 52 week high of $87.13. The company has a market capitalization of $17.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.76, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.38. CGI had a return on equity of 19.23% and a net margin of 10.18%. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that CGI will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in CGI by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 33,503 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,808,000 after acquiring an additional 4,734 shares during the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. bought a new position in shares of CGI during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,341,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of CGI during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd grew its stake in shares of CGI by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 8,157,378 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $683,600,000 after buying an additional 105,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of CGI by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 645,062 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,997,000 after buying an additional 93,592 shares during the last quarter. 55.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada, Northern Europe, France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

