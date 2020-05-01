Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $231.00 price objective on the home improvement retailer’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 5.08% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Home Depot has outpaced the industry in the past year courtesy of its solid earnings trend. The company continued with its earnings beat trend in fourth-quarter fiscal 2019 benefiting from lower operating expenses and improved operating margin. Further, the company’s One Home Depot strategy has been aiding results. Through the two years of the plan, the company increased sales by more than $9 million. Backed by the progress on the One Home Depot investments, it provided a strong view for fiscal 2020. Moreover, the company’s Pro segment continued to perform well, driven by strength in categories like pneumatics, concrete and hand tools. However, sales declined year over year due to an additional week in fiscal 2018. Also, changes in mix of products sold and higher shrink continued to hurt gross margin.”

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Home Depot from $270.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Nomura Securities raised their price target on Home Depot from $204.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Home Depot from $255.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Home Depot from $233.00 to $228.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Loop Capital raised Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Home Depot presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.20.

NYSE HD opened at $219.83 on Thursday. Home Depot has a fifty-two week low of $140.63 and a fifty-two week high of $247.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $193.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $219.85. The firm has a market cap of $233.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.98.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.17. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 599.49% and a net margin of 10.20%. The company had revenue of $25.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.78 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Home Depot will post 9.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Home Depot news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 9,848 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.34, for a total transaction of $2,307,780.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,903,748.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its position in Home Depot by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 10,941 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,389,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in Home Depot by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,310 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. California Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in Home Depot by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. California Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 18,315 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,000,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. raised its position in Home Depot by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 13,718 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,996,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verus Financial Partners Inc. raised its position in Home Depot by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. now owns 3,900 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $852,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.78% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

