Emergent Biosolutions (NYSE:EBS) PT Raised to $85.00

Emergent Biosolutions (NYSE:EBS) had its target price raised by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Co from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 14.94% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on EBS. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target on shares of Emergent Biosolutions in a report on Friday, April 24th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Emergent Biosolutions in a report on Thursday, March 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Emergent Biosolutions presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.50.

Emergent Biosolutions stock opened at $73.95 on Thursday. Emergent Biosolutions has a 52-week low of $39.11 and a 52-week high of $83.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $61.35 and a 200-day moving average of $57.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.80 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Emergent Biosolutions (NYSE:EBS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.01. Emergent Biosolutions had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 14.19%. The company had revenue of $192.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.13) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Emergent Biosolutions will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Emergent Biosolutions news, Director Ronald Richard sold 7,893 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $615,654.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,894,464. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Adam Havey sold 7,972 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $478,320.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,986 shares in the company, valued at $2,279,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 276,295 shares of company stock worth $17,426,115 over the last quarter. 14.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EBS. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Emergent Biosolutions by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,642 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $817,000 after buying an additional 1,404 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Emergent Biosolutions in the 3rd quarter worth about $695,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Emergent Biosolutions in the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Emergent Biosolutions by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,801 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 1,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Emergent Biosolutions by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,888 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.53% of the company’s stock.

Emergent Biosolutions Company Profile

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the provision of specialty products for civilian and military populations that address accidental, intentional, and naturally occurring public health threats (PHTs). Its products address PHTs, including chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosives; emerging infectious diseases; travelers' diseases; and opioids.

