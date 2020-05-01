Zacks Investment Research Downgrades GameStop (NYSE:GME) to Hold

GameStop (NYSE:GME) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $7.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 22.16% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Shares of GameStop have risen and outpaced the industry in the past three months. This surge can be attributed to earnings beat during fourth-quarter fiscal 2019, which follows a miss in the preceding two quarters. Further, management’s commentary that it is experiencing a positive impact on business due to COVID-19 contributed to the stock’s upside. However, the company continued to grapple with soft top-line that missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for the fifth quarter in row. Comps also remained sluggish. Nonetheless, GameStop remains focused on containing costs, optimizing inventory, expanding high margin product categories and enhancing omni-channel features. The company is exiting loss-incurring businesses and closing underperforming stores. It is utilizing the proceeds from sale of non-core business units to lower debt burden.”

Get GameStop alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on GME. Wedbush reissued a “hold” rating and set a $4.25 price target on shares of GameStop in a research report on Friday, March 27th. ValuEngine lowered shares of GameStop from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of GameStop in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of GameStop in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.53.

GME opened at $5.73 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.24 and its 200 day moving average is $4.98. GameStop has a fifty-two week low of $2.57 and a fifty-two week high of $8.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $369.40 million, a P/E ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 0.45.

GameStop (NYSE:GME) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 26th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.48. GameStop had a negative net margin of 7.28% and a positive return on equity of 2.29%. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that GameStop will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other GameStop news, CEO George E. Sherman, Jr. purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.52 per share, with a total value of $113,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,127,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,097,484.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven R. Koonin sold 34,396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.36, for a total transaction of $184,362.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $135,452.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in GameStop by 72.6% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,621 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in GameStop by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 34,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 2,883 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc grew its stake in GameStop by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 32,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 4,409 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in GameStop by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 172,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in GameStop during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 99.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GameStop Company Profile

GameStop Corp. operates as a multichannel video game and consumer electronics retailer in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned video game hardware; video game software; pre-owned and value video games; video game accessories, including controllers, gaming headsets, virtual reality products, memory cards, and other add-ons for use with video game hardware and software; and digital products, such as downloadable content, network points cards, prepaid digital and prepaid subscription cards, and digitally downloadable software, as well as collectible products.

See Also: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on GameStop (GME)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for GameStop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GameStop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.