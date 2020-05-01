NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) Cut to Sell at ValuEngine

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

NXRT has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NexPoint Residential Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Raymond James increased their price objective on NexPoint Residential Trust from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on NexPoint Residential Trust from $39.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.21.

Shares of NXRT stock opened at $30.07 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29. The stock has a market cap of $720.21 million, a P/E ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.80. NexPoint Residential Trust has a 1 year low of $21.06 and a 1 year high of $52.87.

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The financial services provider reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($1.06). NexPoint Residential Trust had a net margin of 54.74% and a return on equity of 28.37%. The company had revenue of $49.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.51 million. Analysts forecast that NexPoint Residential Trust will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

In related news, President James D. Dondero purchased 73,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.67 per share, for a total transaction of $2,534,377.00. Following the purchase, the president now directly owns 149,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,181,535.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian Mitts sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.15, for a total transaction of $169,050.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 50,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,210,881. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 243,116 shares of company stock valued at $7,433,390 and have sold 1,193,776 shares valued at $29,987,607. Company insiders own 21.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust by 128.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 413,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,624,000 after purchasing an additional 232,959 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in NexPoint Residential Trust in the first quarter worth $4,928,000. Narwhal Capital Management lifted its stake in NexPoint Residential Trust by 120.6% in the first quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 167,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,212,000 after purchasing an additional 91,349 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in NexPoint Residential Trust by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 446,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,077,000 after purchasing an additional 74,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,769,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.77% of the company’s stock.

About NexPoint Residential Trust

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

