Cfra Lowers Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) Price Target to $146.00

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at Cfra from $163.00 to $146.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Cfra’s target price indicates a potential upside of 15.15% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Hubbell from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Hubbell from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hubbell from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hubbell from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hubbell from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.17.

NYSE HUBB opened at $126.79 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.72. Hubbell has a 1 year low of $85.62 and a 1 year high of $155.00.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Hubbell had a net margin of 8.72% and a return on equity of 23.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.57 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hubbell will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO William R. Sperry sold 1,953 shares of Hubbell stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.17, for a total transaction of $283,517.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 78,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,422,411.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David G. Nord sold 6,458 shares of Hubbell stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.26, for a total transaction of $944,547.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 160,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,489,648.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HUBB. Norges Bank bought a new position in Hubbell during the fourth quarter worth $73,649,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Hubbell by 791.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 496,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $73,339,000 after purchasing an additional 440,506 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH bought a new stake in Hubbell in the fourth quarter valued at $56,022,000. Advisory Research Inc. bought a new stake in Hubbell in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Hubbell by 101.8% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 339,540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,191,000 after purchasing an additional 171,264 shares in the last quarter. 86.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hubbell Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical and Power. The Electrical segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures and controls, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

