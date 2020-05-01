Horizon Therapeutics PLC Expected to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.26 Per Share (NASDAQ:HZNP)

Horizon Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ:HZNP) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for Horizon Therapeutics in a report released on Tuesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Steinberg anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will earn $0.26 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Horizon Therapeutics’ Q3 2020 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.66 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.54 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.24 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.80 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.08 EPS.

Horizon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HZNP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.14. Horizon Therapeutics had a net margin of 44.08% and a return on equity of 23.07%. The firm had revenue of $363.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $349.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on HZNP. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Horizon Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.67.

HZNP opened at $36.04 on Thursday. Horizon Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $22.69 and a 52-week high of $39.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.75.

In other news, EVP Barry Moze sold 2,106 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.18, for a total transaction of $59,347.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 168,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,745,427.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 93,864 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.23, for a total value of $3,306,828.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 963,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,928,744.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 144,106 shares of company stock worth $5,004,958 in the last quarter. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AXA lifted its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. AXA now owns 245,047 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,871,000 after purchasing an additional 4,833 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 104,762 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,792,000 after purchasing an additional 23,152 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 41,844 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,515,000 after purchasing an additional 4,168 shares in the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in Horizon Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $596,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Horizon Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $75,955,000. Institutional investors own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

About Horizon Therapeutics

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on researching, developing, and commercializing medicines that address unmet treatment needs for rare and rheumatic diseases in the United States and internationally. Its orphan and rheumatology marketed medicines include KRYSTEXXA, a medicine for the treatment of uncontrolled gout; RAVICTI for use as a nitrogen-binding agent for chronic management of adult and pediatric patients; PROCYSBI for nephropathic cystinosis, a rare and life-threatening metabolic disorder; ACTIMMUNE for chronic granulomatous disease; RAYOS for the treatment of multiple conditions, rheumatoid arthritis; BUPHENYL tablets for oral administration and BUPHENYL powder for oral, nasogastric, or gastrostomy tube administration; and QUINSAIR, a formulation of the antibiotic drug levofloxacin for the management of chronic pulmonary infections due to Pseudomonas aeruginosa in adult patients with cystic fibrosis.

