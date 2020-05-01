IntriCon Co. (NASDAQ:IIN) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2020 Earnings of ($0.16) Per Share

IntriCon Co. (NASDAQ:IIN) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley lowered their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of IntriCon in a report released on Tuesday, April 28th. B. Riley analyst A. D’silva now forecasts that the technology company will earn ($0.16) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.13). B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $26.50 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for IntriCon’s FY2020 earnings at ($0.11) EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of IntriCon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IntriCon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.38.

Shares of IntriCon stock opened at $13.92 on Thursday. IntriCon has a 52-week low of $9.84 and a 52-week high of $28.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.32 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.64 and a 200-day moving average of $16.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a current ratio of 4.15.

IntriCon (NASDAQ:IIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.14. IntriCon had a negative net margin of 3.31% and a positive return on equity of 1.71%. The company had revenue of $27.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.12 million.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in IntriCon by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 103,638 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,865,000 after buying an additional 661 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in IntriCon by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 32,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in IntriCon by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in IntriCon by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 37,221 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in IntriCon by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,626 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 2,440 shares in the last quarter. 72.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About IntriCon

IntriCon Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, and distributes body-worn devices in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Body Worn Devices and Hearing Health Direct-To-Consumer. It offers micro-miniature products, microelectronics; micro-mechanical assemblies; high-precision injection-molded plastic components; and assemblies and software solutions for medical biotelemetry devices, hearing healthcare, and professional audio communication devices markets.

