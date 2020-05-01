Kadant (NYSE:KAI) Earns “Buy” Rating from Barrington Research

Kadant (NYSE:KAI)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Barrington Research in a report issued on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $95.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock. Barrington Research’s target price points to a potential upside of 12.97% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Kadant from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Kadant from $97.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded Kadant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Sidoti upgraded Kadant from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.02.

Shares of Kadant stock opened at $84.09 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $956.29 million, a PE ratio of 18.48 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Kadant has a 12 month low of $52.71 and a 12 month high of $114.05.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $159.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.33 million. Kadant had a return on equity of 15.27% and a net margin of 7.39%. Kadant’s revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Kadant will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Kadant by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 26,258 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,766,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Kadant by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,076 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Kadant by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $691,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Kadant by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Kadant by 48.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,431 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.96% of the company’s stock.

About Kadant

Kadant Inc supplies equipment and critical components used in papermaking, paper recycling, recycling and waste management, and other process industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Papermaking Systems and Wood Processing Systems. The Papermaking Systems segment develops, manufactures, and markets custom-engineered stock-preparation systems and equipment for the preparation of wastepaper for conversion into recycled paper and balers, as well as related equipment used in the processing of recyclable and waste materials; and fluid-handling systems and equipment used in industrial piping systems to compensate for movement, as well as to transfer fluid, power, and data.

