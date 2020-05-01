Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for Koppers Holdings Inc. Cut by Analyst (NYSE:KOP)

Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) – Barrington Research cut their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for Koppers in a report issued on Tuesday, April 28th. Barrington Research analyst C. Howe now forecasts that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings of $0.60 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.81. Barrington Research currently has a “Buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock.

Get Koppers alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on KOP. Monness Crespi & Hardt reduced their price target on shares of Koppers from $35.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Koppers from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Koppers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Koppers from $50.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Koppers has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.25.

NYSE:KOP opened at $15.76 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $279.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.12. Koppers has a 12 month low of $8.25 and a 12 month high of $44.75.

Koppers (NYSE:KOP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.13). Koppers had a return on equity of 60.30% and a net margin of 3.76%. The firm had revenue of $401.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $424.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. Koppers’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Koppers by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 655,579 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $25,056,000 after buying an additional 120,224 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Koppers by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 450,800 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $17,229,000 after buying an additional 38,114 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Koppers by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 281,230 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $10,748,000 after buying an additional 21,206 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Koppers by 5,884.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 193,591 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,399,000 after buying an additional 190,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Koppers by 354.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 187,417 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,163,000 after buying an additional 146,209 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.67% of the company’s stock.

About Koppers

Koppers Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC).

Further Reading: Different Types of Derivatives

Receive News & Ratings for Koppers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koppers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.