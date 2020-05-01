National Bank Financial Comments on Fortis Inc’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NYSE:FTS)

Fortis Inc (NYSE:FTS) – National Bank Financial issued their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for Fortis in a research note issued on Tuesday, April 28th. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny expects that the utilities provider will post earnings of $0.50 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform Overweight” rating on the stock.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Fortis had a return on equity of 6.85% and a net margin of 13.61%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Fortis from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets raised Fortis from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, March 30th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Fortis from $64.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Raymond James raised Fortis from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, CIBC raised Fortis from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Fortis has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.50.

NYSE FTS opened at $38.75 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $18.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $36.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.56. Fortis has a 1-year low of $28.59 and a 1-year high of $44.72.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a $0.3593 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.00%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in Fortis in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Fortis by 111.5% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,506 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Fortis in the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Fortis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Fortis by 96.6% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,064 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 1,014 shares during the last quarter. 53.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fortis Company Profile

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 425,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 97,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,377 MW (MW), including 57 MW of solar capacity.

