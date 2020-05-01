Cfra Lowers Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) Price Target to $8.00

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) had its target price lowered by analysts at Cfra from $12.00 to $8.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “sell” rating on the textile maker’s stock. Cfra’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 19.52% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on HBI. B. Riley reduced their target price on Hanesbrands from $22.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. ValuEngine raised Hanesbrands from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Hanesbrands from $14.80 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Hanesbrands in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on Hanesbrands from $12.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.80.

Shares of HBI stock opened at $9.94 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.99, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.19. Hanesbrands has a 1-year low of $6.96 and a 1-year high of $19.10.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The textile maker reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Hanesbrands had a return on equity of 55.80% and a net margin of 8.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Hanesbrands will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Financial Advantage Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Financial Advantage Inc. now owns 356,810 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,298,000 after acquiring an additional 7,311 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP acquired a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands in the 4th quarter worth $2,158,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 72.9% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 76,396 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,134,000 after acquiring an additional 32,222 shares during the last quarter. Andra AP fonden grew its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 384,300 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,887,000 after purchasing an additional 76,900 shares during the period. Finally, American National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Hanesbrands during the 4th quarter worth $56,000. 96.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hanesbrands Company Profile

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear and International.

