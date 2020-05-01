Cfra Increases Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) Price Target to $197.00

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at Cfra from $170.00 to $197.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Cfra’s price target points to a potential upside of 1.81% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on ECL. Citigroup lowered their target price on Ecolab from $185.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on Ecolab from $220.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $204.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood downgraded Ecolab from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $189.00.

Get Ecolab alerts:

NYSE ECL opened at $193.50 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $167.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $186.66. Ecolab has a 52-week low of $124.60 and a 52-week high of $211.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market cap of $56.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.58, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.84.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.07. Ecolab had a return on equity of 20.32% and a net margin of 10.32%. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. Ecolab’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Ecolab will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

In other Ecolab news, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 4,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.53, for a total transaction of $1,011,997.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 59,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,274,077.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas M. Baker, Jr. sold 162,723 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.44, for a total value of $33,592,536.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 750,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,851,469.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 273,546 shares of company stock valued at $56,033,000. 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ecolab by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,674,510 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $707,794,000 after purchasing an additional 96,133 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Ecolab by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,336,411 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $643,894,000 after purchasing an additional 381,681 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Ecolab by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,227,952 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $622,962,000 after buying an additional 22,775 shares during the period. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt increased its position in Ecolab by 43.5% during the 1st quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 3,105,468 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $483,894,000 after buying an additional 941,468 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Ecolab by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,305,080 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $444,857,000 after buying an additional 173,938 shares during the period. 75.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

Recommended Story: Inverted Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.