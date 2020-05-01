Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) Upgraded to “Hold” at ValuEngine

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Marathon Oil in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Marathon Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group cut Marathon Oil from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler cut Marathon Oil from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Marathon Oil in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.05.

Get Marathon Oil alerts:

Shares of NYSE MRO opened at $6.12 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Marathon Oil has a one year low of $3.02 and a one year high of $17.15. The company has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.37 and a beta of 2.85.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.03). Marathon Oil had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 5.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Marathon Oil will post -1.36 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Lee M. Tillman acquired 56,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.58 per share, for a total transaction of $202,628.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,108,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,968,895.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Patrick Wagner acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.31 per share, for a total transaction of $49,650.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 223,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $739,169.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 99,100 shares of company stock valued at $362,278. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 157.8% in the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,619 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,603 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Institutional investors own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Oil Company Profile

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an energy company in the United States, Equatorial Guinea, the United Kingdom, and Libya. It operates in two segments, United States and International. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

See Also: Hedge Funds Explained

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.