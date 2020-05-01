Generac (NYSE:GNRC) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Generac Holdings Inc. is a manufacturer of backup power generation products serving residential, light commercial and industrial markets. The Company designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets a range of automatic, stationary standby, and portable generators. Generac’s power systems range in output from 800 watts to 9 megawatts and are available through a broad network of independent and industrial dealers, retailers and wholesalers. The Company offers generators fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and Bi-Fuel. It also provides air-cooled engines. In addition, Generac designs, manufactures, sources and modifies engines, alternators, automatic transfer switches and other components necessary for its products. The Company’s generators are fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel and Bi-Fuel (combined diesel and natural gas). Generac Holdings Inc. is headquartered in Waukesha, Wisconsin. “

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Generac in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Generac from $125.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Generac from $113.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, William Blair raised Generac from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.29.

Shares of GNRC stock opened at $97.44 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.12, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.78. Generac has a 1-year low of $54.12 and a 1-year high of $118.86.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.14. Generac had a return on equity of 34.53% and a net margin of 11.43%. The business had revenue of $475.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $473.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Generac will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.03, for a total value of $520,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,478,950. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Generac during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Generac during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Generac during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new position in shares of Generac during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Generac during the 1st quarter worth $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.22% of the company’s stock.

Generac Company Profile

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment and other power products for the residential, light commercial, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel.

