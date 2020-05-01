Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) Price Target Lowered to $20.00 at TD Securities

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at TD Securities from $21.00 to $20.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “speculative buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 58.60% from the stock’s current price.
Several other research analysts have also recently commented on MAXR. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Maxar Technologies from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Maxar Technologies from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Raymond James set a $20.00 price target on shares of Maxar Technologies and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Maxar Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Maxar Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.38.
Shares of MAXR opened at $12.61 on Thursday. Maxar Technologies has a 12 month low of $4.89 and a 12 month high of $21.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.36 and its 200-day moving average is $13.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $712.70 million, a PE ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MAXR. State Street Corp boosted its position in Maxar Technologies by 435.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,683,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,058,000 after buying an additional 4,622,138 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Maxar Technologies by 3,349.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 642,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,069,000 after buying an additional 623,908 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Maxar Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,075,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Maxar Technologies by 2,783.0% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 318,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,992,000 after buying an additional 307,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners acquired a new stake in Maxar Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,570,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.62% of the company’s stock.
About Maxar Technologies
Maxar Technologies Inc, a space and geospatial intelligence company, provides space technology solutions for commercial and government customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Space Systems, Imagery, and Services. The Space Systems segment supplies space and ground based infrastructure and information solutions, including communication and imaging satellites, satellite payloads and antenna subsystems, space-based and airborne surveillance solutions, and robotic systems and associated ground infrastructure and support services for communications and surveillance and intelligence applications.
