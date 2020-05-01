Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) Price Target Lowered to $20.00 at TD Securities

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at TD Securities from $21.00 to $20.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “speculative buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 58.60% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on MAXR. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Maxar Technologies from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Maxar Technologies from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Raymond James set a $20.00 price target on shares of Maxar Technologies and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Maxar Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Maxar Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.38.

Get Maxar Technologies alerts:

Shares of MAXR opened at $12.61 on Thursday. Maxar Technologies has a 12 month low of $4.89 and a 12 month high of $21.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.36 and its 200-day moving average is $13.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $712.70 million, a PE ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83.

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.13). Maxar Technologies had a negative return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 5.52%. The business had revenue of $410.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $435.29 million. Equities research analysts predict that Maxar Technologies will post -3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MAXR. State Street Corp boosted its position in Maxar Technologies by 435.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,683,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,058,000 after buying an additional 4,622,138 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Maxar Technologies by 3,349.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 642,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,069,000 after buying an additional 623,908 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Maxar Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,075,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Maxar Technologies by 2,783.0% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 318,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,992,000 after buying an additional 307,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners acquired a new stake in Maxar Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,570,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.62% of the company’s stock.

About Maxar Technologies

Maxar Technologies Inc, a space and geospatial intelligence company, provides space technology solutions for commercial and government customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Space Systems, Imagery, and Services. The Space Systems segment supplies space and ground based infrastructure and information solutions, including communication and imaging satellites, satellite payloads and antenna subsystems, space-based and airborne surveillance solutions, and robotic systems and associated ground infrastructure and support services for communications and surveillance and intelligence applications.

Recommended Story: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Receive News & Ratings for Maxar Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maxar Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.