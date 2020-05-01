OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) Upgraded by ValuEngine to “Hold”

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on OFG. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OFG Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. TheStreet lowered shares of OFG Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. OFG Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.00.

Shares of OFG stock opened at $13.60 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.50 and a 200-day moving average of $18.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. OFG Bancorp has a 12-month low of $8.63 and a 12-month high of $24.95. The firm has a market cap of $662.79 million, a P/E ratio of 14.78 and a beta of 1.84.

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.01). OFG Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.83% and a net margin of 11.88%. The company had revenue of $136.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.00 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that OFG Bancorp will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

In other OFG Bancorp news, SVP Rafael Cruz sold 20,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.27, for a total value of $408,440.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jose Rafael Fernandez purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.75 per share, with a total value of $43,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 42,954 shares of company stock valued at $503,222. Insiders own 2.49% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OFG. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of OFG Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $53,000. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of OFG Bancorp by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 829,481 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,165,000 after acquiring an additional 55,273 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of OFG Bancorp by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,764,858 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,772,000 after acquiring an additional 71,812 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of OFG Bancorp by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 119,748 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,827,000 after acquiring an additional 1,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of OFG Bancorp by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 170,670 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,026,000 after acquiring an additional 2,261 shares during the last quarter. 94.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About OFG Bancorp

OFG Bancorp, a financial holding company, provides various banking and financial services. It operates in three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The company offers checking and savings accounts, as well as time deposit products; commercial, consumer, auto, and mortgage lending products; financial planning, insurance, financial services, and investment brokerage; and corporate and individual trust, and retirement services.

