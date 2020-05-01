Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) Price Target Increased to $55.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Co

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) had its price target increased by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $40.00 to $55.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the construction company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 4.64% from the company’s current price.
Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of Meritage Homes from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Meritage Homes from $76.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. TheStreet cut shares of Meritage Homes from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Meritage Homes from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Cfra dropped their target price on shares of Meritage Homes from $87.00 to $65.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.13.
NYSE MTH opened at $52.56 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.06. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 6.93, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.31. Meritage Homes has a fifty-two week low of $25.24 and a fifty-two week high of $76.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13.
In other news, COO Phillippe Lord sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.35, for a total transaction of $108,525.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 26,173 shares in the company, valued at $1,893,616.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven J. Hilton sold 28,864 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.17, for a total transaction of $1,967,658.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 80,826 shares of company stock worth $5,534,778 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meritage Homes in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 1,042.4% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 240,339 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,908,000 after acquiring an additional 219,301 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Meritage Homes in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Sciencast Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 10,354 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $663,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,042,604 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $63,714,000 after acquiring an additional 104,982 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.27% of the company’s stock.
Meritage Homes Company Profile
Meritage Homes Corporation designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers. The company also offers luxury homes; and title insurance and closing/settlement services to its homebuyers.
