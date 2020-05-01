Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) Price Target Increased to $55.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Co

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) had its price target increased by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $40.00 to $55.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the construction company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 4.64% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of Meritage Homes from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Meritage Homes from $76.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. TheStreet cut shares of Meritage Homes from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Meritage Homes from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Cfra dropped their target price on shares of Meritage Homes from $87.00 to $65.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.13.

Get Meritage Homes alerts:

NYSE MTH opened at $52.56 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.06. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 6.93, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.31. Meritage Homes has a fifty-two week low of $25.24 and a fifty-two week high of $76.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.57. Meritage Homes had a net margin of 7.68% and a return on equity of 15.70%. The company had revenue of $890.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $855.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. Meritage Homes’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Meritage Homes will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Phillippe Lord sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.35, for a total transaction of $108,525.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 26,173 shares in the company, valued at $1,893,616.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven J. Hilton sold 28,864 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.17, for a total transaction of $1,967,658.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 80,826 shares of company stock worth $5,534,778 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meritage Homes in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 1,042.4% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 240,339 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,908,000 after acquiring an additional 219,301 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Meritage Homes in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Sciencast Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 10,354 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $663,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,042,604 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $63,714,000 after acquiring an additional 104,982 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.27% of the company’s stock.

Meritage Homes Company Profile

Meritage Homes Corporation designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers. The company also offers luxury homes; and title insurance and closing/settlement services to its homebuyers.

Featured Story: Momentum Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Meritage Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meritage Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.