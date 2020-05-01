Mistras Group (NYSE:MG) Raised to Sell at ValuEngine

Mistras Group (NYSE:MG) was upgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

MG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Mistras Group to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Sidoti dropped their price objective on shares of Mistras Group from $21.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Maxim Group dropped their price objective on shares of Mistras Group to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Mistras Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mistras Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

Shares of NYSE MG opened at $5.12 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $122.82 million, a PE ratio of 24.38, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.96. Mistras Group has a 52-week low of $2.77 and a 52-week high of $16.95.

In other news, Director James J. Forese bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.26 per share, for a total transaction of $42,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 8,692 shares in the company, valued at $37,027.92. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Sotirios J. Vahaviolos bought 87,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.52 per share, for a total transaction of $396,268.40. Following the purchase, the chairman now owns 10,438,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,181,455. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 103,670 shares of company stock worth $464,428. 42.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MG. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its position in shares of Mistras Group by 65.2% during the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 72,233 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after buying an additional 28,520 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mistras Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $662,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Mistras Group by 57.4% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 24,123 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 8,800 shares during the last quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Mistras Group by 122.7% during the fourth quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC now owns 106,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,525,000 after buying an additional 58,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Mistras Group by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 659,512 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,410,000 after buying an additional 15,982 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.65% of the company’s stock.

About Mistras Group

Mistras Group, Inc provides technology-enabled asset protection solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Services, International, and Products and Systems. It offers traditional non-destructive testing, and inspection and testing program services; and engineering consulting services.

