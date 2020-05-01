Mayville Engineering (NYSE:MEC) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at ValuEngine

Mayville Engineering (NYSE:MEC) was downgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on MEC. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Mayville Engineering from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mayville Engineering from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.50.

NYSE MEC opened at $5.50 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.53 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.67. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.33. Mayville Engineering has a 1 year low of $3.89 and a 1 year high of $17.40.

Mayville Engineering (NYSE:MEC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $102.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.14 million. Mayville Engineering had a negative net margin of 0.93% and a positive return on equity of 10.49%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Mayville Engineering will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Mayville Engineering news, CEO Robert D. Kamphuis purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.50 per share, with a total value of $165,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $550,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Craig E. Johnson purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.02 per share, with a total value of $60,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 55,000 shares of company stock valued at $316,110 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MEC. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Mayville Engineering by 99.3% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 3,141 shares during the period. Busey Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Mayville Engineering during the first quarter valued at about $61,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Mayville Engineering by 91.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 5,066 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mayville Engineering during the fourth quarter valued at about $130,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Mayville Engineering during the fourth quarter valued at about $213,000. 31.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Mayville Engineering

Mayville Engineering Company, Inc operates as a contract manufacturer that serves the heavy and medium duty commercial vehicle, construction, powersports, agriculture, military, and other end markets in the United States. The company provides a range of prototyping and tooling, production fabrication, coating, assembly and aftermarket components.

