Mayville Engineering (NYSE:MEC) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at ValuEngine

Posted by on May 1st, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Mayville Engineering (NYSE:MEC) was downgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on MEC. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Mayville Engineering from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mayville Engineering from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.50.

NYSE MEC opened at $5.50 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.53 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.67. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.33. Mayville Engineering has a 1 year low of $3.89 and a 1 year high of $17.40.

Mayville Engineering (NYSE:MEC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $102.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.14 million. Mayville Engineering had a negative net margin of 0.93% and a positive return on equity of 10.49%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Mayville Engineering will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Mayville Engineering news, CEO Robert D. Kamphuis purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.50 per share, with a total value of $165,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $550,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Craig E. Johnson purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.02 per share, with a total value of $60,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 55,000 shares of company stock valued at $316,110 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MEC. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Mayville Engineering by 99.3% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 3,141 shares during the period. Busey Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Mayville Engineering during the first quarter valued at about $61,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Mayville Engineering by 91.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 5,066 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mayville Engineering during the fourth quarter valued at about $130,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Mayville Engineering during the fourth quarter valued at about $213,000. 31.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Mayville Engineering

Mayville Engineering Company, Inc operates as a contract manufacturer that serves the heavy and medium duty commercial vehicle, construction, powersports, agriculture, military, and other end markets in the United States. The company provides a range of prototyping and tooling, production fabrication, coating, assembly and aftermarket components.

Further Reading: Different Types of Derivatives

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Analyst Recommendations for Mayville Engineering (NYSE:MEC)

Receive News & Ratings for Mayville Engineering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mayville Engineering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Mistras Group Raised to Sell at ValuEngine
Mistras Group Raised to Sell at ValuEngine
Mayville Engineering Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at ValuEngine
Mayville Engineering Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at ValuEngine
Quaker Chemical Rating Increased to Buy at ValuEngine
Quaker Chemical Rating Increased to Buy at ValuEngine
ValuEngine Downgrades International Seaways to Sell
ValuEngine Downgrades International Seaways to Sell
ING Groep Raised to “Hold” at ValuEngine
ING Groep Raised to “Hold” at ValuEngine
Israel Chemicals Lowered to “Sell” at ValuEngine
Israel Chemicals Lowered to “Sell” at ValuEngine


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report