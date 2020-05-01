Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) Rating Increased to Buy at ValuEngine

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) was upgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Quaker Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $172.00.

Shares of NYSE KWR opened at $159.05 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $134.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $155.30. The firm has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.47. Quaker Chemical has a 52 week low of $108.14 and a 52 week high of $224.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.05. Quaker Chemical had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 2.79%. The firm had revenue of $391.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $390.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.51 earnings per share. Quaker Chemical’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Quaker Chemical will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Hungary Holding Korlatolt Gulf acquired 3,404,453 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $134.58 per share, for a total transaction of $458,171,284.74. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 869,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $117,017,040.84. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KWR. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Quaker Chemical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in Quaker Chemical in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in Quaker Chemical by 75.5% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 286 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Quaker Chemical by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 415 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Quaker Chemical in the 1st quarter valued at $138,000. 80.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Quaker Chemical

Quaker Chemical Corporation develops, produces, and markets various formulated chemical specialty products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia/Pacific, and South America. The company's products include rolling lubricants used by manufacturers of steel in the hot and cold rolling of steel, and aluminum in the hot rolling of aluminum; machining and grinding compounds for use in cutting, shaping, and grinding metal parts; hydraulic fluids for steel, metalworking, and other customers to operate hydraulic equipment; corrosion preventives to protect metals during manufacture, storage, and shipment; and specialty greases used in automotive and aerospace production processes, steel manufacturing, and various other applications.

