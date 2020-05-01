Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) Rating Increased to Buy at ValuEngine

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) was upgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Quaker Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $172.00.
Shares of NYSE KWR opened at $159.05 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $134.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $155.30. The firm has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.47. Quaker Chemical has a 52 week low of $108.14 and a 52 week high of $224.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.
In related news, major shareholder Hungary Holding Korlatolt Gulf acquired 3,404,453 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $134.58 per share, for a total transaction of $458,171,284.74. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 869,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $117,017,040.84. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KWR. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Quaker Chemical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in Quaker Chemical in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in Quaker Chemical by 75.5% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 286 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Quaker Chemical by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 415 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Quaker Chemical in the 1st quarter valued at $138,000. 80.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Quaker Chemical
Quaker Chemical Corporation develops, produces, and markets various formulated chemical specialty products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia/Pacific, and South America. The company's products include rolling lubricants used by manufacturers of steel in the hot and cold rolling of steel, and aluminum in the hot rolling of aluminum; machining and grinding compounds for use in cutting, shaping, and grinding metal parts; hydraulic fluids for steel, metalworking, and other customers to operate hydraulic equipment; corrosion preventives to protect metals during manufacture, storage, and shipment; and specialty greases used in automotive and aerospace production processes, steel manufacturing, and various other applications.
See Also: 12b-1 Fees
To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.
Receive News & Ratings for Quaker Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quaker Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.